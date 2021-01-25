Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SYY stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

