International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $124.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

