Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,981.01, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

