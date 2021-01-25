Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Senior Officer Sells C$23,747.00 in Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Senior Officer Donald Frazer Parsons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$23,747.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$754,275.96.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) stock opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. Imperial Metals Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

