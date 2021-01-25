Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €28.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

