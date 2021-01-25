BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.50).

BNP opened at €43.09 ($50.69) on Monday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.18 and a 200-day moving average of €37.88.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

