Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $28.93 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.