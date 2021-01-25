We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $132.23 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $132.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.