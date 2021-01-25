We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.