We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 122,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of VRNT opened at $72.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.