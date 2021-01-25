We Are One Seven LLC Has $552,000 Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ICON Public by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $216.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.94. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.