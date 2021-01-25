Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Position Lowered by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $38,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,308.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,742 shares of company stock worth $1,897,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.