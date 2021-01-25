We Are One Seven LLC Sells 43 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $732.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

