HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HP were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

