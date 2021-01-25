Tiaa Fsb Makes New $482,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

