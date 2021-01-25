Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

GMLP opened at $3.43 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

