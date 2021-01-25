Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.