Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $71.85 on Friday. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

