Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Receives C$117.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.17.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

TSE PBH opened at C$101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.88. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

