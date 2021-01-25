Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $708.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

