Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $9.05 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,231,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $97.48 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.