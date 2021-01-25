Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

