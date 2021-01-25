Timothy Robert Danker Sells 8,230 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

SLQT opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SelectQuote by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

