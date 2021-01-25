Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 8,412 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.
SelectQuote stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
