Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 8,412 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

SelectQuote stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

