BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

