SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,633,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $138.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.64 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 71.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 257,980 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 189.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 65.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

