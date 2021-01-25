Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

