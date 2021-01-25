Anthony Laplaca Sells 1,500 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at $777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Laplaca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invacare alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 252.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 186.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.