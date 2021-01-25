BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.