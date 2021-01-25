Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

