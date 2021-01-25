Nwam LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

