Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

