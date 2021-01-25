Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PAE stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PAE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE makes up 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

