Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $34.90

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Cousins Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 33,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

