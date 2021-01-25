International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $298.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.