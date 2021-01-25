International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

