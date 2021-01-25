International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,441 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of SILJ opened at $14.59 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.