International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,441 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of SILJ opened at $14.59 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

