Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

