Nwam LLC Sells 29,253 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANH opened at $2.64 on Monday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

