Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 84,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $185.01 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

