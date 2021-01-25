Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 204,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 260,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $11.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.