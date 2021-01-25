Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,775 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

