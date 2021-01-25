Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Sells $40,100.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,417.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $7.88 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

