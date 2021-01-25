Nwam LLC Invests $298,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

