Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.