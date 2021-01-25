Barclays Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $28.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

