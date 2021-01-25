Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.