Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,368 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

