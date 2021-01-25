Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,394 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6,456.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $406.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $408.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.