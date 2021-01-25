Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $211.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

